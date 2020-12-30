JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

All-in-all, Tuesday was a pretty nice winter’s day across Mid-Michigan. The combination of sunshine with a light breeze is always welcome. Temperatures ran pretty close to “normal” levels too. As a southerly wind increases overnight, our temperatures will not fall very quickly, nor very far. In fact, it is likely that readings will climb a bit through the wee hours of our Wednesday. That southerly wind is also helping to support some widespread snow for the overnight period. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the entire ABC12 viewing area.

Some accumulations of snow will be likely by Wednesday morning’s drive, so plan accordingly. It is likely that you will need more time than normal to get where you have to go. As temperatures climb through the 30s, the southern parts of the area will see the snow mix with, or perhaps even change over to, rain. For the northern parts of the area, there is a good chance that the pattern will begin as snow, and then just stay that way until it tapers off through the afternoon. We will all have some cleanup work to do by the end of the day, with highest totals expected to be up near six inches.

We will get back to a quieter setting to end the year. We will see peeks of sunshine, winds will be light & variable, and high temperatures will be pretty close to “normal.” Conditions will remain quiet for New Year’s revelers too. Clouds will be increasing a little bit, but we should stay dry until everyone gets home from their respective celebrations. For New Year’s Day, another weather system will move in from the southwest. The morning should stay quiet as the clouds continue to thicken. Through the afternoon, another wintry mix will be moving in. There will even be a chance for some freezing rain, so we’ll keep a close eye on it! - JR