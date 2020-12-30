Man dies from gunshot wound at Hurley Medical Center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 23-year-old man who showed at Hurley Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound late Tuesday died from his injuries.

Hospital officials called police after the unidentified victim showed up to the Emergency Department around 11:05 p.m. He initially was listed in critical condition before a doctor pronounced him dead, according to the Flint Police Department.

Investigators did not release any information on where the shooting took place, the possible motive or any suspects involved.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 810-237-6914 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

