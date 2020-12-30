Medical experts: COVID-19 positive patients should still get vaccinated

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - So you had COVID-19. Maybe you had a fever, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, or maybe you didn’t have any symptoms at all, but you tested positive. Now you might wonder where the vaccine fits into all this?

“After you’re exposed to the COVID, your body builds up a level of antibodies, but that level might be insufficient for future protection,” said Dr. Son Huu Phung, an internal medicine doctor with Genesee Health System.

According to Dr. Phung, this means that your body’s ability to build natural immunity is not as strong as what’s found in the actual vaccine.

“There is no guarantee that you will not be exposed to it in the future, and in the future, the symptom may be a lot worse and your body response might be totally different,” he said.

Something Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz also agrees with.

“They shouldn’t believe that whatever antibody immunity that they generated before is going to be sufficient to last long term, that’s why we want them to get the vaccine,” Strasz said.

Strasz said the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will offer protection from the virus for at least a year, if not longer, which is far longer than the body’s natural immunity, which is much more short term.

But regardless of a prior positive covid test -- both Dr. Phung and Strasz said it’s important if people are having symptoms to get tested, and when the vaccine becomes available for the public -- which is expected to be late Spring -- to get the vaccine and not rely on your own body’s natural immunity.

