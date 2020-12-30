Advertisement

Michigan health officials call for continued COVID-19 testing as case numbers decline

By Elisse Ramey
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - While the COVID-19 numbers are showing improvement in Michigan, officials are warning against a false sense of security.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, say the state is in a stronger position than most when it comes to the coronavirus. They credit Michiganders for following restrictions and safety protocol.

“Our numbers are better than all of our Midwestern neighbors,” Whitmer said.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows Michigan with more positive trends when it comes to lowering infection rates over the past seven days.

“Our numbers have continued to improve,” Whitmer said.

Statewide, Michigan is reporting an average of 279 new COVID-19 cases per 1 million people every day. That rate remains four times where it was in early September, but has been declining for more than 38 days.

The test positivity rate is down to 8.4% and continues to decline, although it remains nearly three times higher than what it was at the beginning of September. COVID-19 death and hospitalization rates also remain high but on a steady decline.

“Overall, there is reason to be cautiously optimistic, but it’s important that people do not get complacent,” Khaldun said.

She called the declining coronavirus numbers “fragile progress” and warned they can turn around quickly.

“What we are seeing in the data is not a cause to celebrate,” Khaldun said. “It only takes one gathering for it to spread through multiple households and their close contacts.”

She points to a slow down in testing as a potential cause for concern.

“Part of each person’s responsibility in ending this pandemic is also getting tested. Testing is lower than it has been in recent months,” Khaldun said. “This testing is so important and the only way we’re going to know where this disease is so we can stop it from spreading.”

Click here for a list of COVID-19 testing locations across Michigan.

