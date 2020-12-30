Michigan reports uptick in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in final update of 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases bounced back above 4,000 in Michigan for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,222 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 488,144. That is the first increase of more than 4,000 cases covering a single day since Dec. 18 and the most since Dec. 15.

State health officials reported 50 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 12,333.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded from a three-month low on Monday to nearly 47,000 on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests also increased slightly to 9.33%, which is the highest in nine days.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases decreased by nearly 150 on Wednesday to 2,732 patients. Of those, 2,472 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both dropped Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 629 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 368 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are 20 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 22 fewer on ventilators.

Wednesday’s numbers are the final COVID-19 update of 2020. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will not provide another update until Saturday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 18,738 cases and 559 deaths, which is an increase of 117 cases and six deaths.

Saginaw, 12,434 cases, 375 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 159 cases and nine deaths.

Arenac, 542 cases, 24 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and 231 recoveries.

Bay, 5,980 cases, 187 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 53 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,088 cases, 41 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and 191 recoveries.

Gladwin, 1,024 cases, 29 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and 312 recoveries.

Gratiot, 2,246 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of 61 cases and two deaths.

Huron, 1,321 cases, 41 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Iosco, 983 cases, 45 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 3,085 cases, 42 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases and 646 recoveries.

Lapeer, 3,584 cases, 100 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Midland, 3,486 cases, 42 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Ogemaw, 799 cases, 29 deaths and 96 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases, one death and two recoveries.

Oscoda, 261 cases, 15 deaths and 39 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 850 cases, 27 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and 138 recoveries.

Sanilac, 1,406 cases and 56 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Shiawassee, 2,875 cases, 56 deaths and 1,949 recoveries, which is an increase of 50 cases and 297 recoveries.

Tuscola, 2,299 cases, 85 deaths and 1,297 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.

