Midland police officers have long road to recovery from fire injuries

Police Chief : “Our family is hurting”
By Terry Camp
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Midland police officers continue to recover from burn injuries, as they attempted to stop a man from pouring fuel on himself.

All three men were injured Christmas Eve night, and the man died on Sunday.

The police officers went to the home in Midland for a domestic assault complaint. But minutes after they arrived, the officers and the suspect were all on fire.

“Of the 13 years that I have been a supervisor, it was the most awful phone call I ever received,” says Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford.

She got that call Christmas Eve night. Two of the department’s officers, Chuck Brown and Tyler Hollingsworth, were inside a garage, as they approached a man involved in a domestic dispute. The man was pouring fuel on himself.

“They made contact with him physically in hopes of stopping him,” she says.

As they grabbed the man, a fire started. Investigators are still not sure what ignited the blaze.

“If could have been anything from static electricity, to our radios to a cigarette butt that had not been fully extinguished,” says Ford.

Brown is home from the hospital, but Ford says he will need extensive medical care for second and third degree burns.

“The guys look to him regularly on how to handle scenes, of if they have questions, he is definitely well respected,” she says.

Hollingsworth remains hospitalized with third degree burns.

“Tyler was our officer of the year, and brings an energy level that would be hard to be matched by almost anybody, I regularly get positive comments about his dealings with different citizens,” Ford says.

The man who they were trying to help, 49-year-old Jamie Kissane, died from his injuries. Ford says Kissane’s friends have contacted the department.

“Saying how sorry they were and if there was anything our officers need, they would be happy to help, in true Midland fashion, the community comes out in full force to make sure their officers are ok which is just amazing to watch,” she says.

