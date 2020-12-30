North Flint community gathers to remember lives lost in Christmas weekend shootings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Together in unity, community members gathered, prayed and walked Tuesday to remember the four lives lost to gun violence in Flint right after Christmas.

A grandmother now grieving a tragic loss took part in the event at Hasselbring Park, where one of the shooting victims was found dead on Dec. 26. Sharon Jackson’s grandson died in a separate shooting around 12:30 a.m. on West Pulaski Avenue a short distance from the park.

”I know the lord’s going to bring us through this. He’s the only one that can,” she said.

Dozens of others gathered in the park as a show of unity to say enough is enough with gun violence. Pastor Chris Martin of Cathedral of Faith Ministries joined several other pastors, Flint police officers and community members at the park.

“I just hope they stop these senseless murders,” he said.

A tearful and emotional Jackson is mourning the loss of her grandson 23-year-old Curdetrius Keaton-Williams.

“I’m just hurting for his dad, his grand dad, his mom, his grandma, my grand baby, his other sister,” she said.

Keaton-Williams was shot and killed by a homeowner in the 600 block West Pulaski Avenue. Just a few blocks down in the 600 block East Pulaski Avenue, 45-year-old Belinda Hart and her 10-month-old grandson Romelo Jones Jr. were shot in a residence early on Dec. 26.

Hours later, 25-year-old Naomi Anthony was found shot to death in Hasselbring Park on Saturday morning.

Tuesday’s prayer walk offered a call, a message and a sense of legitimate urgency to stop the gun violence against others immediately.

“He just had a love for people. And for this to happen to him is just mind boggling,” Jackson said. “I just don’t understand.”

The homeowner at the residence were Keaton-Williams was shot has been arrested in that case. Police also arrested one suspect in the shootings of Hart and Jones Jr. over the weekend, but there were still looking for a second suspect Tuesday.

No arrests or suspect information has been released in Anthony’s death. Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Flint police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.