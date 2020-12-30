One system exits, next system approaches

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving across the state will brought us messy conditions this morning. Now, we’ll dry out to end the day. High pressure helps to break up some of our clouds tomorrow before the next system moves in Friday.

Today’s highs will be in the low 30s further north, and for this reason, you’ll see all snow through midday with totals of 5-7″. Toward the bay and northern thumb you’ll warm to the mid 30s and see some wintry mix and sleet, and see totals closer to 3-5″. The further south you go, you’ll see more wintry mix and rain into the early afternoon, cutting totals back to 2-3″, if not less by the afternoon. Highs near the I-69 corridor will be near 40. Winds today will be out of the S to SW at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s, and stay breezy tonight shifting to the west.

Tonight we’ll be cloudy with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow brings some sun between the clouds with seasonable highs in the low 30s. Not a bad New Year’s Eve with temps dropping back to the 20s.

New Year’s Day brings in a system from the south, bringing snow and mix for Friday with flurries into Saturday.

