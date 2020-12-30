Advertisement

Police: Don’t fire guns to celebrate the new year

Health officials are worried about a possible new surge of COVID-19 cases following New Year's...
Health officials are worried about a possible new surge of COVID-19 cases following New Year's Eve celebrations.(File photo)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police issued their annual call for the public to avoid firing guns into the air while celebrating the new year.

For many people, shooting guns is a tradition at midnight on New Year’s Day. But Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said the practice is dangerous and illegal.

“Please do not shoot any projectiles into the air or at any person, place or thing. Remember, what goes up must come down,” he said. “Let’s end the year on a positive note.”

Lopez also called on holiday revelers to avoid driving while intoxicated. Police are planning additional patrols on New Year’s Eve and early on New Year’s Day to watch for drunk drivers.

“If you’re going to celebrate by consuming alcohol please have a designated driver,” Lopez said. “We want everyone who celebrates to have a good time and to be safe doing it.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Michigan
Two storm systems bring travel headaches to Mid-Michigan
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Michigan's COVID-19 relief bill.
Whitmer signs $106 million Michigan COVID-19 relief bill, extends unemployment benefits
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill.
Does Whitmer’s veto end unemployment benefits early? Republicans say yes

Latest News

Michigan's attorney general announced the $600 million settlement Thursday.
Whitmer signs bills borrowing $600 million, creating Flint water fund
Man dies from gunshot wound at Hurley Medical Center
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (WILX)
Attorney general declines to file charges in contact tracing contract investigation
Flint introduces nine residents joining a community task force
Flint mayor, police chief tell residents to avoid illegal house parties over New Year’s