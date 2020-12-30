Police: Don’t fire guns to celebrate the new year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police issued their annual call for the public to avoid firing guns into the air while celebrating the new year.

For many people, shooting guns is a tradition at midnight on New Year’s Day. But Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said the practice is dangerous and illegal.

“Please do not shoot any projectiles into the air or at any person, place or thing. Remember, what goes up must come down,” he said. “Let’s end the year on a positive note.”

Lopez also called on holiday revelers to avoid driving while intoxicated. Police are planning additional patrols on New Year’s Eve and early on New Year’s Day to watch for drunk drivers.

“If you’re going to celebrate by consuming alcohol please have a designated driver,” Lopez said. “We want everyone who celebrates to have a good time and to be safe doing it.”

