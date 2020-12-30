Police urge drivers to slow down, plan ahead as winter weather bears down on Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Police are on edge as winter weather bears down on Michigan and they work to keep everyone safe.

Slick roads are inevitable during winter in Michigan, but Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles said crashes can be avoided.

“Winter is coming, snow is coming, which means slippery roads,” he said. “Slow down, maintain distance between you and the vehicles in front of you.”

Wiles said safe driving in wintry conditions boils down to remaining fully aware of what’s going on.

“Understand that you are driving a vehicle that has potential to cause serious injury to other people, other families and we have responsibility to drive that vehicle safely,” he said.

Most of Michigan likely will see some snow coverage overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Wiles said every driver should know that means planning extra driving time is a must.

“Plan extra time to get where you’re going. Just don’t be in a rush,” Wiles said.

With the holidays also just days away, he also wants people to think before getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

“The majority of crashes happen because of human error,” Wiles said. “The big push used to be calling them accidents. Well, they’re not accidents. Something happens to cause these. It’s usually something the driver has done, whether they’re on their phone or going too fast.”

