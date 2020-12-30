Social media post by Saginaw City Councilman sparks dialogue on uptick in gun violence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(12/29/20)-“We’ve had a lot of homicides this year in the city a lot of shootings,” said Saginaw City Councilman Reggie Williams.

26 homicides---the most since 2013 when Saginaw saw 29 homicides in the city.

And nearly triple the number from last year when the city had 9.

“And it’s affecting the city in a negative way and I just felt like we, we need to do something about it,” he said.

One of the first things Saginaw City Councilman Reggie Williams wants to do is, get people talking about it. And he did just that with this post he put out on his Facebook page last night.

Calling out activists and organizations silence over what has been a deadly year for the city- what he says is a contrast when its’s an officer involved shooting.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for almost 25 years now, and it’s always been that way. I mean I understand it obviously I mean being living in the city of Saginaw, being a black man. And I mean the violence that occurs from police, at times, towards black men, I understand I get that I’m not trying to throw that, you know, to the wayside. But we still have other issues that need to be talked about and dealt with,” Williams said.

Williams believes the pandemic has played a big part in the uptick in violence but-

“It’s unfortunate that everything has to be closed down but that doesn’t mean we have to go out and shoot and kill people. There are other things we can we can be doing. There are still ways to be progressive and active in a positive way,” he said.

That’s why he’s hoping his post helps open up a dialogue that will lead to change.

“I saw some activists, get on and there was a show on Facebook and they’re talking, and that’s that’s what we need. We all it was was a spark and hopefully we can, you know, get that flame going and keep it burning for positive change,” Williams said.

