Tragic accident led to mother, daughter driving into Saginaw River, police say

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have concluded that the deaths of a Bay County mother and daughter were a tragic accident after they drove into the Saginaw River.

Investigators believe the driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake while parking the car, causing it to drive into the Saginaw River near Bigelow Park in Bay City on Nov. 30.

Janet and Nicholette Korpal, ages 52 and 81, died at a hospital after rescuers pulled them from the submerged car.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety has closed its investigation into the crash and forwarded reports to prosecutors for a standard review. Investigators say they found no evidence showing the incident was intentional and no other evidence was discovered in the car.

