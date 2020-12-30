Walmart store in Midland closing Wednesday for 40-hour deep clean

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Walmart store in Midland will be closed for about 40 hours beginning Wednesday afternoon for a deep cleaning.

The store at 910 Joe Mann Boulevard announced it will be closed from 2 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Friday while a private cleaning company sanitizes. Walmart employees also will use the closure to catch up on restocking the shelves, according to a statement from the company.

The in-store pharmacy will remain open for curbside or drive-through prescription pickups. Call 989-835-6364 to schedule a pickup time while the store is closed.

Walmart did not say whether a COVID-19 outbreak has been associated with the Midland store. The retailer says employees will continue receiving health screenings and temperature checks when the store reopens Friday morning.

Like all retail stores in Michigan, Walmart employees and customers are required to wear a face covering inside the building.

This is the third Walmart in Mid-Michigan to close for cleaning in the past two weeks. The Grand Blanc Township store at 6170 S. Saginaw St. closed from Dec. 21 to 23 while the Clio store closed from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.