Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes bill placing limits on emotional support animals in Michigan

She believes the law required too much information about tenants’ medical treatment
Emotional support dog.
Emotional support dog.(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A plan to limit the use of emotional support animals in Michigan will not become law.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed House Bill 4910 on Wednesday, which would have required people to obtain a disability diagnosis to receive an emotional support animal and made it a crime to falsely claim a pet is an providing emotional support.

The bill would have required doctors to treat a patient for six months before prescribing an emotional support animal. Official designation as an emotional support animal allows their owners to live with them in public housing or group homes.

In a letter to the Michigan House, Whitmer said the bill required landlords to access private medical information about prospective tenants with emotional support animals and also violates the Fair Housing Act, which could places Michigan’s Section 8 funding at risk.

“While I appreciate the intent behind these bills -- to ensure that housing providers are able to verify the need for emotional support animals -- these bills result in too great an intrusion on the privacy of people with disabilities,” Whitmer wrote.

She indicated that she is willing to work with lawmakers on emotional support animal reforms in the next legislative session, which begins in January.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Michigan
Two storm systems bring travel headaches to Mid-Michigan
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Michigan's COVID-19 relief bill.
Whitmer signs $106 million Michigan COVID-19 relief bill, extends unemployment benefits
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill.
Does Whitmer’s veto end unemployment benefits early? Republicans say yes

Latest News

It was hard enough before the pandemic to get recruited for college athletics, but now that the...
College athletes can obtain compensation in Michigan under new law
Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke to ABC 12 about some of the major events in Michigan this year.
Whitmer vetoes bills seeking to limit emergency authority
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
Michigan health officials call for continued COVID-19 testing as case numbers decline
Kira Atkin is struggling through the second prolonged closure of dine-in restaurants in Michigan.
Unemployed Midland County worker helps others while accepting help