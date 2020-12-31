26-year-old from Mt. Morris charged with killing 10-month-old and grandmother after Christmas

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 26-year-old from Mt. Morris is facing more than a dozen charges related to the Dec. 26 shooting deaths of 10-month-old Romelo Jones Jr. and his grandmother, 45-year-old Belinda Hart.

Deandre Montrell Arrington appeared in Genesee County District Court on Thursday morning for arraignment on a total of 20 charges mostly related to the shooting:

Two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

Two counts of firing a gun from a vehicle causing death.

Two counts of firing a gun at a building causing death.

Felon in possession of a firearm.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Third-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Third-degree killing or torturing an animal.

Nine counts of carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

Arrington also faces a third habitual offender notice, which could double his prison sentences for any crimes less than murder. But he faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if he is convicted of the murder charges.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Arrington was released from prison on Nov. 16 after serving a two-year sentence for marijuana possession, fleeing a police officer and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer in Genesee County.

Arrington also has a previous conviction for attempted armed robbery from Genesee County in 2010, which resulted in a five-year prison sentence he served from 2011 to 2016.

Police continued looking for a second suspect Thursday accused of shooting Hart and Jones Jr.

Both victims died after they were shot inside Hart’s residence in the 600 block of East Pulaski Avenue in Flint during the early morning hours of Dec. 26, just hours after Christmas. Hart died at the scene while Jones Jr. died at Hurley Medical Center a short time later.

Hart’s 46th birthday would have been on Tuesday -- the same day Jones Jr. would have turned 10 months old.

Their deaths were two of four shooting deaths in north Flint early on Dec. 26.

Police say 23-year-old Curdetrius Keaton-Williams was shot and killed by a homeowner in the 600 block of West Pulaski Avenue on Flint’s north side around 12:30 a.m. and 25-year-old Naomi Anthony was found shot to death in Hasselbring Park nearby later in the morning.

Police arrested the homeowner allegedly involved in Keaton-Williams’ shooting on Dec. 26, but no charges have been announced in that case. Investigators have not released information about suspects or a possible motive in Anthony’s shooting as of Thursday.

