59-year old father killed in home invasion in Huron County

VERONA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -(12/31/20)-

“I’m scared. I thought oh my,” said Verona Township resident, Fran Kanaby.

Fran Kanaby lives in the same area where last night’s deadly home invasion took place at a home in Verona Township.

That’s when police say two people broke into the home of 59-year old Ricky H. Bailey of Bad Axe.

“The thing of it is, we know the mother of the children and they were with the father at the time. And of course they were scared and you feel for them, yes absolutely because we know the mother and to be there and witness it,” Kanaby said.

Deputies were told by the two sons that they were all in different rooms of the house when the youngest heard a door opening.

As he ran to find his dad, two people armed with hand guns appeared and shot Bailey.

Investigators say they then demanded money and assaulted Bailey as he lay on the floor.

After taking the 11 year old from a bathroom and forcing him to lay down in another room-- the men then took off.

It was all over in a matter of minutes.

Bailey was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The men were described as wearing black ski masks, black leather coats, black gloves, and black khaki type pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

