Assailants shoot and kill Huron County man in residence with two children

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Huron County man died late Wednesday after a shooting, which took place while his two children were in the residence with him.

Around 11:15 p.m., two armed assailants armed with handguns and wearing ski masks entered a home on Rapson Road in Huron County’s Verona Township.

The suspects ordered a 59-year-old man to the floor and yelled statements about wanting “the money,” according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. The assailants assaulted the 59-year-old while he was on the floor and eventually shot him twice.

The man’s sons, ages 11 and 20, were in different rooms inside the home when the assailants broke in. The 20-year-old took cover while the 11-year-old locked himself in a bathroom.

The suspects kicked in the bathroom door where the 11-year-old was hiding and ordered him into another room before they left. The victim’s sons, who were not injured during the incident, then were able to call 911.

Huron County sheriff deputies and Bad Axe police cleared the residence before Central Huron Ambulance rushed the unresponsive 59-year-old to McLaren Thumb Region hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects were wearing black ski masks, black leather coats, black gloves and black pants. Investigators are not sure whether the suspects walked or drove to and from the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the victims recently moved to their residence on Rapson Road, so investigators aren’t sure whether the assailants were targeting the family or possibly going after someone else who previously lived there.

Police are asking for any tips about suspicious activity in the area of Rapson and Sullivan roads late Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Huron County Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.

