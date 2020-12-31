Caro Winter Fest canceled for third straight year due to COVID-19

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Another winter will pass without Caro’s Winter Fest.

Organizers announced Thursday that the annual festival scheduled for February has been canceled for the third consecutive year, this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. A lack of snow led to cancellations in 2019 and 2020, but they hope to return in 2022.

“Looking at the current mandates set by the State, we would be prohibited from holding the event,” said Kris Reinelt, Caro Winter Fest board president and marketing liaison. “It’s disappointing to have to cancel, but amidst the ongoing pandemic and uncertainties of what protocols may or may not be in place come February, the board has voted to postpone the event until 2022.”

She said the weather outlook for February is unknown and organizers need several weeks to build an ice race track at the Tuscola County Fairgrounds for Winter Fest. With Michigan’s current COVID-19 restrictions, organizers are not sure whether they can draw crowds if the weather cooperates.

“We’re accustomed to dealing with the unknown of the weather, but this year we felt as if we were facing a double-edged sword,” Reinelt said. “Every time we cancel it’s a loss for the community and our funding dollars.”

The festival costs about $35,000 to stage every year, which is covered by ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise, raffles and alcohol sales.

“It’s not a money-making event. Most years we just break even,” Reinelt said. “We had to consider the ‘what if’ we couldn’t raise the necessary funds or how we’d refund sponsorships dollars if we used the funds for pre-event expenses. Sadly, the risk was too great.”

Caro Winter Fest started in 2009, featuring snowmobile races through the Midwest International Racing Association. The races draw competitors to Caro from across Michigan, Canada and the Midwest -- often with a crowd of about 3,000 spectators to cheer them on.

The festival also includes a chainsaw ice carving contest, live entertainment, food trucks and a variety of outdoor winter activities.

