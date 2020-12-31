Family doctors feel left out of Michigan’s early COVID-19 vaccine program

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan private practice physician is among hundreds of doctors waiting on the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to their patients.

Dr. Tim Piontkowski of the Lapeer area said he’s applied on the state website and all he knows is the application is being processed. He hasn’t been given a timeline on when his shipment will arrive and many of his patients are eagerly awaiting their turn.

“We have quite a few senior patients with underlying medical conditions and most are very willing to get the vaccine,” he said.

But weeks after two vaccines for COVID-19 have become available, Pionkowski has no idea when he will be able to provide it to his patients. He is currently on a state waiting list for vaccine distribution.

“We were told that our application number was 352. I don’t know how many physician practices are behind but there is at least 351 ahead of us,” he said.

Piontkowski and his staff received the COVID-19 vaccine themselves through local health departments and hospital systems. He said his patients are inquiring daily about the shot, and for now all he can do is keep track of their interest.

“We have started a sign up sheet for some people, especially those who are not computer savvy or able look on line to see when it’s going to be available,” Piontkowski said.

For now it’s just a waiting game. He doesn’t know how many doses he will receive or when he will get them. He’s hoping it comes soon, so his most vulnerable patients can get back to a sense of normalcy.

