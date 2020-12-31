Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Happy New Year!
By JR Kirtek
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Our final day of 2020 was a relatively quiet one.  Light breezes, some sunshine, and temperatures right at “normal” levels made for a decent winter’s day.  Mother nature will keep things quiet as we ring in the new year.  With partly cloudy skies expected, temperatures early Friday morning will range from the upper teens, to lower 20s.

Our first day of the new year will begin quietly, and end on a messy note.  Some of us will see a little bit of sunshine Friday morning.  Clouds will quickly thicken-up as we work our way toward midday.  For the afternoon, Winter Weather Advisories kick into effect as a wintry mess makes a move into lower Michigan.  With high temperatures expected to surround the freezing mark, a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain looks to be a very good bet.

The southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, including Flint, will likely see a light accumulation of snow.  There will also be a chance of picking up a light accumulation of ice.  The Great Lakes Bay Region will likely see the lion’s share of snow accumulation with this incoming storm, while the chances of ice will be a bit lower.  The highest snow totals through Saturday morning will likely be around 4 inches.  It will be all snow northwest of the Bay, but snow totals will be lower there.

Things will quiet down for the weekend.  Some clouds and a few flurries will linger into Saturday morning, but some of us may get into a little bit of sunshine for the afternoon.  Sunday will be mostly cloudy again, and we may even see some flakes fly, but they shouldn’t be a big problem.  High temperatures for the weekend  will run a little bit above the average which is now 31-degrees.  Overall, it looks like a relatively quiet stretch of weather is on tap for much of next week too. - JR

