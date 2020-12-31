Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travel conditions Wednesday were very poor early in the day as some snow and freezing rain made its way across lower Michigan.  For the afternoon, roads remained wet as the wintry mix changed to rain showers and drizzle, and as temperatures cruised past the freezing mark.  Some of the wetness may freeze up again early Thursday morning as temperatures settle down through the 20s.  There is a chance that some breaks in the clouds will develop late.

Our final day of 2020 will be a relatively quiet one.  Winds will be light from the west to southwest.  Temperatures will be pretty close to “normal,” and we may see a little bit of sunshine during the afternoon.  No major weather issues are expected for Thursday night either.  That means anyone who has some travelling to do as we ring in the New Year, shouldn’t have any problems.  The quiet will linger into New Year’s Day morning too.  We may get to enjoy a little sunshine early in the day.

By Friday afternoon, we will have another mess headed in our general direction.  A rain/snow mix will work into the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area Friday afternoon.  By evening time, some sleet may develop as well.  Farther to the north, snow will move in right around dusk.  For Friday night, it will probably be snow continuing to fly across the north country, with some accumulation likely.  To the south, a wintry mix will be a good bet, with a chance for some ice or sleet accumulation.  We’ll keep an eye on it! - JR

