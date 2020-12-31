Judge issues restraining order closing Upper Peninsula restaurant that opened illegally

CALUMET, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ingham County judge issued a temporary restraining order to close an Upper Peninsula restaurant that remained open in violation of a state epidemic order and other enforcement measures.

The judge’s order forces Cafe Rosetta of Calumet in Houghton County to cease all operations immediately. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says Cafe Rosetta was violating an epidemic order issued in November, which requires all restaurants in Michigan to close dine-in service.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development suspended the restaurant’s foodservice license to operate on Dec. 2. A state administrative law judge determined on Dec. 21 that Cafe Rosetta poses an imminent threat to public health, safety and welfare by remaining open.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department continued receiving complaints about Cafe Rosetta remaining open after the Dec. 21 ruling order the restaurant to close. A state agriculture department inspector visited Cafe Rosetta on Dec. 22 and found 17 customers dining at tables.

That led to Wednesday’s temporary restraining order from Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes.

“Epidemic orders issued by the state are meant to be temporary, but they only work if everybody follows the same rules,” said Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell. “There are thousands of Michigan restaurants, bars, and businesses trying to do right by their communities and fellow business owners, but their sacrifices must not be undermined because others ignore the law and make up their own rulebook during a pandemic.”

The temporary restraining order issued Wednesday requires the owners of Cafe Rosetta to appear in Ingham County Circuit Court for a hearing on Jan. 7.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has taken a lead role in enforcing statewide coronavirus orders at bars and restaurants. The commission has suspended liquor licenses for 31 establishments since September violating orders to close dine-in service, require face coverings and prevent patrons from congregating.

Cafe Rosetta does not serve alcohol, making it one of the first restaurants in Michigan to face suspension of its foodservice license for COVID-19 violations.

