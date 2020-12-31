MDOT marks the end of a busy, difficult and successful year in 2020

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been a difficult year for many, but progress has been made on many Mid-Michigan roads with big projects wrapping up in 2020.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the year brought some great successes, but not without unexpected situations.

“This is the first construction season I can recall where there has been such a global issue that can impact how effectively we’re able to do our work,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

This summer, the longtime project along I-475 finally reopened, putting an end to the three-year long project that involved a total reconstruction of 3 miles of the freeway on both sides north of Flint.

“We know that was long overdue for the public that was using that for their commuting route,” Hall said. “Along that project there were many other projects. There were pedestrian bridge removals, sign upgrades for almost 20 miles of the corridor.”

But MDOT, along with many others, was thrown a curveball this year when floods stuck Mid-Michigan after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed and damaged dozens of roadways like U.S. 10 and M-30.

“Of course anytime you have a natural disaster, that’s something you can’t plan for,” Hall said. “Going into this season we didn’t know we were going to have another dozen or so projects thrown at us. We did everything we could to get contractors on board and get that reopen for drivers.”

MDOT crews have their work cut out for them in 2021, but they’re already starting out strong with projects under way.

“We are essentially tackling our last major project for 2020 and it will finish in 2021. That M-30 temporary bridge near the former Wixom Lake location is under way right now,” Hall said.

Other major projects continuing into 2021 include work on U.S. 127 and the total rebuild of the I-75/M-46 interchange in Saginaw County.

