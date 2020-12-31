Mid-Michigan snow removal companies finally see their business pick up with snowier weather

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/30/2020) - Snow removal companies have had few opportunities this season to salt or plow this season.

But, Tuesday night and Wednesday’s storm, as well as the possibility of another one to start 2021, could help their bottom line, especially during this pandemic year.

It certainly hasn’t been the busiest start to winter so far, for companies that supply snow removal chemicals and private contractors that use them on parking lots, walkways and surface streets.

“It was nice, I tell ya. It was a Christmas miracle, almost. We were getting a little stir crazy sitting in the shop doing stuff,” said Chris Slupka from A+ Outdoors.

But, things appear to be turning around after some parts of mid-Michigan experienced some snow on Christmas, as well as Wednesday’s storm system.

“I don’t really like the snow. But, like I say, I enjoy getting out here and working, clearing the community, making it safe for the residents that live over there,” added William Thornton, a plow operator for the Greenbriar Community off of Bristol road near Kroger.

“Definitely nice to be able to get a little extra money in my pocket, especially after Christmas. That kind of broke me there,” commented Matthew Curey from Ace Outdoor Service.

It’s been a busy day for Burton’s Rock Bottom Stone Supply.

Nate Malone, a supply loader and operator, told me they’re literally plowing through a huge pile of salt.

“That bin was full this morning when I got here at midnight. It’s been a hectic morning for sure.”

That’s more than 400,000 pounds since Tuesday night.

While that’s a good start, contractors will need more events like this one to make up for lost time and make some money.

And, it’s not just the lack of snow that’s hurt some plow operators.

The pandemic has also played a role.

“Lawn services and snow services. So, they’re home, and they either have their kids doing it or they’re doing it,” said Harley Young from Haw Lawn & Landscape Services.

With another winter storm on the way, snow removal companies could cash in even more to start the new year.

Flint snow amounts are down about 8 inches at this point in the season.

Saginaw is nearly 10 inches below normal.

