Quiet today before another storm system moves in

Happy New Year’s Eve! Weather will be quiet today, tonight, and to start tomorrow before our next system moves in.

High pressure moving through the Ohio Valley today will give us a little sunshine between the clouds with seasonable highs near 30 degrees. Winds turn lighter throughout the day, ending up around 5-10mph out of the W for the afternoon, then turning light and variable by the late night.

Tonight’s temps drop to the low and mid 20s for most. Further north and inland could see mid teens as more of our clouds break up.

Tomorrow we’ll start off with some early sun before turning overcast quickly as a low pressure system lifts northward into the region. Further north temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s and you’ll see snow develop in the evening. Further south we’ll have more mid 30s, and areas closer to the I-69 corridor will have a better chance at seeing some snow develop in the afternoon, changing over to a mix, sleet, and freezing rain – might even see a little rain. Temps drop below freezing for everyone into Saturday morning, so all of Mid-Michigan will have light snow to kick off the weekend. Totals look to be around 1-2″ for most.

Winds tomorrow will be out of the E at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

Saturday we’ll see some afternoon sun with highs in the low and mid 30s.

Happy New Year! Have a safe and happy holiday!

