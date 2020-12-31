Saginaw County begins COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups for health care, essential workers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department is accepting registration from health care workers outside hospitals and essential workers who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

The county’s four hospitals will vaccinate their staff members independently. The health department is planning to offer the vaccines to the following three groups as the first priority:

Workers with direct patient contact like dentists, endoscopy and dialysis clinics.

Outpatient, urgent care and home health care workers.

Workers with indirect patient contact, like laboratories or pharmacies.

All those workers fall under Michigan’s first phase of COVID-19 vaccine recipients and are eligible to receive the vaccine immediately as doses are available. Click here for the sign-up form.

“This will be a large group,” said Saginaw County Health Officer Christina Harrington. “We anticipate our community will need three to four weeks to complete this part of Phase 1A.”

The health department also is accepting sign-ups for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine recipients, who include essential workers like teachers, first responders, critical infrastructure, homeless shelter staff, non-medical laboratories and funeral directors.

They will not receive the vaccine until the health department has completed the first phase.

The health department is asking each organization that qualifies for the second phase of vaccinations to sign-up once for all of its employees who are interested in receiving it. A health department staff member will follow up later with more information and to schedule a time to administer the vaccine.

Elderly residents age 75 and older also are included in the second phase. The health department is planning a separate vaccine registration process for them, which will be announced later.

“Remember, essential workers (Phase 1B) will not be vaccinated until after Phase 1A is completed in our county,” Harrington said.

