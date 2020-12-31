Advertisement

Sen. David Perdue off campaign trail after COVID-19 exposure

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Middle...
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Alana Austin
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- With five days before Election Day in Georgia, incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue is off the campaign trail after being exposed to a campaign staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

The campaign announced on Thursday afternoon that Perdue and his wife were in close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for the virus. Although the Perdues tested negative for COVID-19, their doctor’s recommendation and public health guidelines recommend self-isolating.

The full statement from the campaign says:

“This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19. Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available.”

Millions of Georgians have already voted early in the historic twin Senate runoffs that will determine majority control of the upper chamber. The nationally-watched races are expected to generate record levels of spending and drive up turnout.

Perdue is facing off against Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff. Perdue earned more votes than Ossoff in the Nov. elections but did not break the majority-threshold required to avoid a runoff. Appointed GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler is squaring off against Democratic opponent, Reverend Raphael Warnock. Warnock and Loeffler earned the most votes out of the November jungle primary.

Experts by and large predict the results Jan. 5 will be close. While Republicans have dominated in statewide politics for years, the Democrats have picked up more support in recent election cycles. President-elect Joe Biden won the Peach State by about 12,000 votes in the fall. Despite GOP-led lawsuits and recounts, Georgia voted for a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since 1992.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from a submerged car.
Tragic accident led to mother, daughter driving into Saginaw River, police say
Snow Michigan
Two storm systems bring travel headaches to Mid-Michigan
Man dies from gunshot wound at Hurley Medical Center
Royal Scot received a suspension of their liquor license for refusing to close during the...
Five more Michigan businesses lose liquor licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports uptick in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in final update of 2020

Latest News

It was hard enough before the pandemic to get recruited for college athletics, but now that the...
College athletes can obtain compensation in Michigan under new law
Emotional support dog.
Whitmer vetoes bill placing limits on emotional support animals in Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke to ABC 12 about some of the major events in Michigan this year.
Whitmer vetoes bills seeking to limit emergency authority
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a number of bills.
Water shutoffs over nonpayment banned in Michigan through March 31
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer calls for another federal COVID-19 relief bill to support local governments