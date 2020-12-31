Advertisement

Suburban Detroit public works employee dies after trench collapse

He was helping to repair a water main break when water and mud filled the trench
Fire truck
Fire truck((source: WJRT))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A public works employee has died following a trench collapse in suburban Detroit, authorities said.

A crew had been called out to repair a water main break in Eastpointe when water and mud poured into the trench about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputy Fire Chief Nick Sage said the victim was trapped about 10 minutes before firefighters could pull him out. He later died at a hospital.

Eastpointe City Manager Elke Doom identified the worker as Brian Theobald, a 13-year public works employee.

