Wall falls at GM stamping plant in Indiana, killing worker

(AP) - Police say a worker at a General Motors plant in northeastern Indiana died after he was hit by a metal wall that toppled onto him when it was struck by a forklift.

The Marion Police Department in Indiana says 57-year-old Mark McKnight of Gas City died Wednesday morning at GM’s stamping and sheet metal plant in Marion.

Police say McKnight was working on electrical conduit located near a floor-to-ceiling wall made of metal tubing welded together when another employee backed a forklift into the wall as it was being moved.

The wall toppled over and McKnight was unable to avoid being struck by it.

