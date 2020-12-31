Whitmer reflects on achievements with COVID-19 and other priorities in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is looking back on 2020 as a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic while remembering several other achievements from her second year in office.

Whitmer released a year-end statement on social media Thursday as 2020 draws to a close. She recalled several ways her administration fought to save lives and protect the health of Michigan residents after COVID-19 reached the state in March.

“As I think about 2020, the phrase annus horribilis comes to mind, which means a horrible year,” Whitmer said. “But it wasn’t all horrible, because some really good things happened this year and there are sources of inspiration no matter where you look.”

She called COVID-19 the worst public health crisis in Michigan in more than a century. The state disbursed $27 billion to 2.3 million unemployed workers, fought racial disparities in the health care system and created the Futures for Frontliners program to encourage college education.

Whitmer also noted the start of her $3.5 billion Rebuild Michigan plan to borrow money for road projects, which will accelerate in 2021. She also looked back on new criminal expungement laws enacted in 2020, which will allow more people to clear their criminal record after convictions.

Whitmer also pointed to her MI Healthy Climate Plan unveiled earlier this year calling for Michigan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. The MI Clean Water Plan announced this year aims to invest $500 million in Michigan water systems to ensure safe and clean drinking water for everyone.

Whitmer also signed legislation on Wednesday creating a $600 million fund to settle civil lawsuits against the state over the Flint water crisis.

She hopes 2021 brings an end to the coronavirus pandemic as COVID-19 vaccines are administered across the state and continue Michigan’s recovery from the economic and educational fallout from this year.

“As we go into 2021, it is my hope we get our economy back up and humming, we get our kids back in school and that we put Michigan on the path to real prosperity,” she said. “I think we are up to it. I know we are up to it. And I’m excited at the prospect of a new year and a new chapter for all of us.”

