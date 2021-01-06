2 Saginaw County teens victims of alleged extortion through social media

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It could be a new trend for scammers; social media extortion.

Investigators are working on two such cases in Saginaw County, where teenagers send compromising photos or videos, and then are asked to pay up, or else those images would be sent to their social media contacts.

“Its extortion, if somebody tries to get something from you, or they are going to do something to you, its an extortion,” says Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez.

That is exactly what Gomez says has happened to two teenagers, both aged 15. The attempted extortion begins as he teens start communicating with someone they believe is another teenager on Snapchat or Instagram.

“It comes off to our teenagers that these individuals live in the next town over, or somewhere close in the state, so they think its real,” says Gomez.

Eventually, they are asked to send a photo or video of themselves.

“It was an explicit video that was requested of him, he thought, it was being requested by another teenage young lady,” says Gomez.

The male teenager sent an explicit video, but then received this message.

“If you don’t send me money or if you don’t send me nude photos of yourself, then I am going to release these videos or pictures that I see to all your contacts,” Gomez says.

Gomez says the teen was asked to send $500. The teenager didn’t send the money, but instead told his parents who called the sheriff’s department. Gomez says investigators tracked the social media account to the Philippines.

A similar incident happened to a girl in Saginaw County just a few days ago.

These are two cases that the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department knows about, but there could be a lot of people who are experiencing the same thing.

“Definitely, because these types of things, like the scams, they always start, we get one or two complaints, and then it explodes,” he says.

Mike Gomez is asking parents or guardians to supervise their teens on cell phones and tablets and if they know of anyone that might be the victim of an attempted extortion to give his office a call.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.