Flint police investigating suspicious death of man found in a field

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in a field Saturday evening.

Witnesses found a man’s body in the 3900 block of Dupont Street around 7:40 p.m. The location is near Max Brandon Park between Stewart and Pasadena avenues.

Police say the victim, who was not identified, apparently suffered several gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are treating the case as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information about the man’s death should call Flint police at 810-237-6917 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

