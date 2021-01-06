Advertisement

Georgia Senate runoffs rattle political world

By Alana Austin
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- With Reverend Raphael Warnock projected to beat GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler, Democrats are feeling hopeful about their odds of retaking control of the U.S. Senate. Right now, Republican Senator David Perdue is trailing Jon Ossoff, and the Democratic challenger claimed victory Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon, the AP projects that Ossoff would defeat Perdue.

It’s a new year, and the Georgia Senate special elections likely bring big changes around Capitol Hill.

“President Biden and vice-president elect Harris will have a partner in me and my caucus who is ready willing and able to help achieve a forward-looking agenda and deliver bold change,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the projected Senate Democratic Majority Leader.

If both seats are flipped in Georgia, an incoming Biden administration would likely have the votes to push through cabinet and judicial picks. Georgia Republican Congressman Buddy Carter says he’s concerned Democrats can now pass hard left polices that will hurt the economy.

“For Georgia and for the country, I don’t think it’s good,” said Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA).

A Democrat has not represented the Peach State in the Senate since 2002. It’s a blow to the Republican Party in Georgia, which has dominated Peach State politics state-wide for decades. Carter said while the AP called the race for Warnock, he was still waiting on all the votes to be counted or from a concession from Perdue before making any final assessments.

“Obviously, we have to review what happened and what we can do better next time,” said Carter. “But it’s still a little bit too early I think to start the blame game.”

Senate Democrats say their priority is on COVID-19 relief, with a push on approving $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans.

Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner said in a statement: “The Georgia Senate results are good news for Americans tired of Washington dysfunction; a Democratic majority will undoubtedly make it easier for President Biden to govern.”

“Georgians were motivated, maybe Democrats a little bit more motivated than republicans,” said University of Georgia political science professor, Charles Bullock.

Bullock says these tight races in November and in the runoffs solidify the Peach State as a key swing state.

“We will be a competitive state between democrats and republicans but it looks like we’re also probably going to be a state in which we have good levels of participation,” said Bullock.

Bullock says it’s possible the election results are certified later this week. He added that incoming members of Congress are not seated until election results are finalized.

More than 4.5 million Georgians voted in the Senate runoffs, which is the highest turn-out in a runoff in the state. The only higher participation rate in a Georgia election happened in the Nov. 2020 races.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan advancing to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with TV6 about the future of restrictions set to expire on Jan. 15.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 situation
Heather Rose Cole
Flint police find 17-year-old girl missing for two months
Bed Bath & Beyond will close dozens of stores in the coming weeks.
43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in coming weeks
Coronavirus Update
Whitmer: ‘Pause has worked’ and update on COVID-19 restrictions coming next week

Latest News

Elissa Slotkin spoke to a small group of community members in Mason.
Michigan congresswoman calls for President Trump to leave office, Congress to censure members
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer likens U.S. Capitol riots to protesters storming Michigan Capitol in April
Photo courtesy: U.S. Senator Gary Peters
Sen. Gary Peters backs effort to invoke 25th Amendment on President Trump
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday,...
Six Michigan residents arrested in Washington during Capitol riots
Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol.
Bridgeport group left U.S. Capitol as protests intensified into riot