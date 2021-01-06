JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

A gray setting held across Mid-Michigan once again Wednesday. Even so, temperatures pushed to above average levels. Highs for the day moved through the 30s – our “normal” high is right at the 30-degree mark. Temperatures early Thursday morning will settle into the middle, to upper 20s as mostly cloudy skies hold. Our “normal” low is now in the middle teens. A few more flurries may fly here and there.

With a light northerly wind prevailing Thursday, temperatures will likely retreat a little bit. Highest readings for the afternoon will surround the freezing mark across the ABC12 viewing area. As we work our way through the day, there is a chance that skies will brighten up a little bit. The best chance of seeing some sunshine will be across the northern parts of the area.

I think there will be a little bit better chance for all of us to see some sunshine for Friday and Saturday. Winds will continue to be primarily from the north, so even with a brighter sky, temperatures will continue to hold in the lower 30s. The coldest morning we will see will likely be Saturday morning when readings settle into the middle teens. That is where we should be for this time of the year. We should be dry for the weekend. - JR