Advertisement

Kildee, other congressman urged to don gas masks in Capitol amid protests

Police stand guard after holding off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police...
Police stand guard after holding off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - As violent protests over the presidential election raged, congressmen inside the U.S. Capitol were told to don gas masks and get on the floor.

Democrat Dan Kildee of Flint was on the House floor when the order came. He said protesters seeking to disrupt Congress’ session to validate the Electoral College and complete the final step in the presidential election got into the building and were banging on doors to the chamber.

Protesters swarm to Capitol, halt session on Biden victory; lawmakers given gas masks

Kildee said armed security and Capitol Police officers had guns drawn in the House chamber as the protest continued in the Capitol. He and other congressmen later were escorted off the House floor to an undisclosed safe location.

“This is a dark moment for the history of our country. Praying for an end to the violence and safety for everyone in the Capitol,” Kildee posted on Twitter.

Congress went into recess before completing its Electoral College work, which is the last step in officially awarding the presidency to Joe Biden. The National Guard and federal law enforcement agencies were called in to clear the Capitol building before Congress could resume its debate.

Congressman John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, denounced the protests in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon. He called it a “direct attack on the free society we are blessed to live in” and called for full prosecution of everyone who violated laws.

“Today’s violent and disgraceful demonstrations at the Capitol have no place in our society,” Moolenaar said. “The protesters who breached the Capitol today violated the rule of law and brought violence to a place where we have gathered for centuries to peacefully debate the issues facing our nation.”

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Holly, called on all of the violent protesters to leave -- including some from her district in Southeast Michigan.

““This is a tough moment for everyone,” she said.

Kildee’s office in Washington has been evacuated, along with other congressional office buildings near the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan advancing to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with TV6 about the future of restrictions set to expire on Jan. 15.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 situation
Heather Rose Cole
Flint police find 17-year-old girl missing for two months
Bed Bath & Beyond will close dozens of stores in the coming weeks.
43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in coming weeks
Coronavirus Update
Whitmer: ‘Pause has worked’ and update on COVID-19 restrictions coming next week

Latest News

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
Biden comments on the riots at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Biden on equal justice
Elissa Slotkin spoke to a small group of community members in Mason.
Michigan congresswoman calls for President Trump to leave office, Congress to censure members