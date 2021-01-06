Michigan reports 4,300+ new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases bounced back above 4,000 in Michigan for the first time in a week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,326 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 508,736. That is the first increase of more than 4,000 cases covering a single day since Dec. 30.

State health officials reported 51 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 12,918.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded from a three-month low on Saturday to more 44,000 on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests remained steady at 10.46%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases decreased by nearly 100 over the past week to 2,637 patients on Wednesday. Of those, 2,360 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both dropped over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 523 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 304 of them are on ventilators. Since Dec. 30, there are 106 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 64 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Dec. 30:

Genesee, 19,330 cases and 581 deaths, which is an increase of 592 cases and 22 deaths.

Saginaw, 12,963 cases, 408 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 529 cases and 33 deaths.

Arenac, 567 cases, 25 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases and one death.

Bay, 6,258 cases, 201 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 278 cases and 14 deaths.

Clare, 1,127 cases, 45 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of 39 cases and four deaths.

Gladwin, 1,086 cases, 31 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of 62 cases and two deaths.

Gratiot, 2,251 cases and 78 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and nine deaths.

Huron, 1,399 cases, 48 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of 78 cases and seven deaths.

Iosco, 1,019 cases, 50 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of 36 cases and five deaths.

Isabella, 3,212 cases, 51 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of 127 cases and nine deaths.

Lapeer, 3,700 cases, 101 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 116 cases and one death.

Midland, 3,687 cases, 47 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 201 cases and five deaths.

Ogemaw, 837 cases, 28 deaths and 92 recoveries, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Oscoda, 277 cases, 16 deaths and 41 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases, one death and two recoveries.

Roscommon, 881 cases, 27 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Sanilac, 1,454 cases and 63 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases and seven deaths.

Shiawassee, 2,980 cases, 58 deaths and 1,949 recoveries, which is an increase of 105 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 2,420 cases, 95 deaths and 1,297 recoveries, which is an increase of 121 cases and 10 deaths.

