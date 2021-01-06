Advertisement

Police: Missing and endangered teen has contacts in Flint area

These photos both show 14-year-old Brooklyn Spears, who was listed as missing and endangered.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST
PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a 14-year-old girl missing for over a month may be in the Flint or Lansing areas.

Brooklyn Spears fled from the Oakland County Children’s Village in Pontiac around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. She was last seen in a field behind the facility.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office listed Spears as missing and endangered on Wednesday, more than a month after she ran off. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to her whereabouts.

The sheriff’s office says Spears has contacts around Dearborn and also visits Flint and Lansing often. She is listed in the National Crime Information Center and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children databases.

Anyone who knows where to find Spears should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

