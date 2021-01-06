Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine now being administered in Mid-Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Three weeks after the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Mid-Michigan, the second doses began at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.

The second dose was given to the healthcare workers that received the first dose 21 days ago.

Colleen Markel, a nurse and who works in the human resources department at MidMichigan Health was one of the people to receive the second dose.

“The sense of gratitude and the sense of security with getting the vaccination, it’s indescribable,” she said. “Not only does it give you a sense of security, but you’re just so grateful that you are now vaccinated.”

MidMichigan Medical Center was the first hospital in the area to receive the Pfizer vaccine back in December.

“We’re 21 days from when we started this program and this is our first day of getting second doses and we have those scheduled out for the next several weeks,” said Bryan Cross, the hospital’s vice president for professional systems.

Cross said that Wednesday was an exciting day for all of the hospital’s employees.

“We are getting closer to you know, in seven to 14 days, people will be at their peak effect from the vaccine, should see illness going down and the spread of it going down so very, very exciting,” he said.

Cross said that since beginning in December, the hospital has been doing about 400 vaccines per day and has had no supply issues so far. Around 4,600 healthcare workers have gotten the shot so far.

Cross said that there have been two or three people who had some sort of reaction but overall, the vaccination process has been going well.

“It has just been very smooth,” Cross said. “We’ve had very great responses from the employees, very few side effects.”

Markel and everyone else getting the shot, said the COVID-19 vaccine is bringing hope back to the frontline.

“It has finally given us hope that we can get back, finally given us hope that we can get back to normal, that we can be with our loved ones and our friends and go to work and public places without fear,” she said. “It is, we’re just extremely grateful.”

MidMichigan Health hopes to begin vaccinating people in the next priority group by the end of the month.

