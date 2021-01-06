Advertisement

When will you get your stimulus money, if you haven’t already?

Many of you already have it
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In a sweeping pandemic aid bill that passed just before Christmas, Congress approved $600 stimulus payments for each eligible person.

The first of those payments started going out on Dec. 29. You may have seen it pending in your account, but the funds officially became available Monday.

The payments will continue to be sent through Jan. 15.

But, anyone eligible, who isn’t automatically sent the money by then, will have to claim it on their 2020 tax return, according to the IRS

Paper checks or debit cards will be sent to those who don’t already have a bank account on file with the agency.

Checks also began going out last week.

People can check the status of both their first and second stimulus payments by using the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.

Some people may not receive their money the same way as in the first round.

If you were sent a preloaded debit card last year, the payment will not be added to that card.

You’ll either receive a new card in the mail or a paper check.

Eligibility is largely based on income.

Those earning less than $75,000 a year will get the full $600.

The full payment will also go to heads of households earning less than $112,500 and married couples filing jointly earning less than $150,000 a year.

Families will also receive $600 per child under the age of 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan advancing to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with TV6 about the future of restrictions set to expire on Jan. 15.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 situation
Heather Rose Cole
Flint police find 17-year-old girl missing for two months
Bed Bath & Beyond will close dozens of stores in the coming weeks.
43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in coming weeks
Coronavirus Update
Whitmer: ‘Pause has worked’ and update on COVID-19 restrictions coming next week

Latest News

The Yellowjacket and Red Hawks will square off in a battle of unbeatens on Saturday, 2:30 p.m.,...
Ithaca and Cass City getting set to clash in Division 7 Regional Semifinals
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Ithaca and Cass City getting set to clash in Division 7 Regional Semifinals
Midland showcases a dozen local restaurants to help bolster business
Midland supports local restaurants with social media blitz campaign
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely