Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 situation

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with TV6 about the future of restrictions set to expire on Jan. 15.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with TV6 about the future of restrictions set to expire on Jan. 15.(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Wednesday, which is nine days before several COVID-19 restrictions are scheduled to end.

UPDATE: Michigan advancing to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan
UPDATE: Whitmer: ‘Pause has worked’ and update on COVID-19 restrictions coming next week

Whitmer is planning to speak at 1:30 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread.

State update for Covid-19

Governor and health officials update Covid-19 in Michigan

Posted by Abc12: First In-Depth Everywhere Wjrt-Tv on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The press conference comes nine days before the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order closing indoor dining at restaurants is scheduled to end. The order was issued on Nov. 18 and extended twice until Jan. 15.

Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics reached their peaks in November before falling steadily through December and into January. The average number of new cases confirmed every day and hospitalizations continue falling statewide.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 remain much higher than daily totals reported in September and October. But Khaldun has said deaths generally lag two or three weeks behind falling COVID-19 illness levels.

Michigan is in the middle of its first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations. As of Wednesday, more than 520,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been distributed statewide and more than 140,000 had been administered.

The vaccine currently is available only to health care workers, along with staff and residents of long-term care facilities in Michigan.

