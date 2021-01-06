Whitmer, Snyder call for unity and healing after protesters storm U.S. Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s current and former governor issued a call for healing and national unity after an afternoon marked by violent protests at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, and former Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, issued a joint statement Wednesday evening expressing outrage over the protests and calling for peace.

Congress was evacuated after protesters stormed the building during debates over Electoral College results. Congress has to ratify results of the presidential election, which is the final step before President-elect Joe Biden can be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

The National Guard was called up to clear the Capitol so Congress could resume its work.

“What is unfolding today in our nation’s capital is truly appalling. Violence, vandalism, and insurrection have no place in this great country of ours. We are a nation of laws, not mobs,” Whitmer said.

Snyder, who served two terms as governor from 2010 to 2018, said Americans need to join together with a sense of common purpose that unites the country. He and Whitmer called on Americans to express their disagreements with more peaceful methods.

“While we come from different backgrounds and political parties, Governor Whitmer and I share a deep love for our country,” Snyder said. “We must always remember that we are Americans first, and we are not one another’s enemy. That’s why I join with Governor Whitmer in calling on people of goodwill across America to pray for peace, calm, and healing.”

Whitmer called on everyone to unite in battling the coronavirus pandemic and move on from the fractious 2020 elections.

“Now is the time to put this election behind us once and for all,” Whitmer added. “We must unify as one nation to defeat our real enemy, which is the pandemic that has taken far too many of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones. As Americans, there is no problem we can’t solve, and no challenge we can’t meet. Let’s all stay safe. Let’s take care of each other. And let’s move forward together, as one United States of America.”

