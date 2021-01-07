Advertisement

20-year-old man charged with deadly shooting of 8-year-old sister in Southfield

Two were hurt in a shooting on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) - A 20-year-old man has been jailed in connection with the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old sister inside a suburban Detroit apartment.

Police said Gyasi Stribling initially was arraigned on assault with intent to murder and using a gun during a felony charges. The Oakland County prosecutor’s office said those were expected to be upgraded after the girl’s death.

She was shot in the head Sunday in Southfield and later died at a hospital.

Investigators initially were told the girl was shot during a robbery. A gun later was recovered after being hidden. The girl’s mother and another brother were home at the time of the shooting.

