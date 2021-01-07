40-year old shot and killed during MSP search warrant execution in Chesaning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -< It was very scary, yeah,” said gas station employee, Stephanie Swanson.

That’s how Stephanie Swanson felt when she arrived to work Thursday morning at the Marathon gas station on the 400 block of East Broad Street in the Village of Chesaning.

It was caused by the site of a half dozen or more police vehicles at a home directly across the street.

“I’ve heard bits and pieces about what goes on at that house, so I’m not too surprised that it happened. But it’s pretty strange that it’s happening in Chesaning,” Swanson said.

Michigan State Police were there to execute a search warrant of the home just before 6:30 this morning.

“The Emergency Support Team was assisting our local Bay area Narcotics Enforcement team with a high risk search warrant at that residence. Upon that EST team approaching that door, they were presented with a suspect who was later identified as a 40 year old man who lives in that residence and he was armed with a firearm. Emergency Support members did discharge their firearms and was found deceased afterwards in the home,” said MSP Sp/ Lt. Liz Rich.

MSP LT. Liz Rich say police also found a woman alive inside the home during their search-- she was removed from the home.

The name of neither the suspect shot and killed nor the woman found inside-- have not been released at this time.

In the meantime, Stephanie Swanson is breathing a sigh of relief tonight.

“A lot of people can get back on with their lives and everything and nobody has to be worried that that’s right across the street from where you work or where you shop.” Swanson said.

As is standard protocol- the officers involved in the shooting have been place on administrative leave, while an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.