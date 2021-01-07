Attorney General: Nursing homes cannot take residents’ stimulus checks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is clarifying who gets stimulus checks in some settings.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said nursing home residents are entitled to their $600 check and the facilities they live in should not take them. She said stimulus payments belong to the person named on the check and not an organization caring for them.

The Federal Trade Commission reported some nursing homes and assisted living facilities taking the first round of stimulus checks, which began going out in April, from residents. Some facilities allegedly coerced residents into signing over their checks to management.

Nessel said senior citizens should not sign over their stimulus check to another person or organization under any circumstance. She said no facility can seize payments or require anyone to give them away.

“If someone qualifies for a stimulus payment, it is theirs to keep and is not owed to the care facility where they live,” Nessel said. “If someone suspects they are being coerced into signing over their payment, I urge you to report it to my office.”

She has not received any reports of long-term care facilities taking stimulus checks from residents in Michigan. Anyone with evidence of a facility demanding stimulus checks from residents should call the Financial Crimes Division at 517-335-7560 for unlicensed facilities or the Heath Care Fraud Division at 1-800-242-2873 for licensed facilities.

