Bill Schuette says lack of Capitol security needs to be investigated

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - We’re also getting reaction on the unrest that took place Wednesday in Washington, D.C. from Michigan’s former Attorney General.

Before his tenure at the state-level, Bill Schuette served in the House of Representatives, representing the mid-Michigan area.

He says while yesterday was a terrible day for the country, Congress was able to get its job done, and certify the election.

Schuette served as a U.S. Representative from 1985 to 1991 and like most people, he was shocked at what he saw yesterday.

“I know each and every step, every corner, every room, of the Capitol rotunda, and Statuary Hall, where these thugs and people who were committing acts of violence and it was wrong and to see that occurring, it was a sad day for democracy,” says Schuette.

But he says the fact Congress was able to regroup and approve the Electoral College vote showed the country and world our democracy is resilient. He would like to know why there wasn’t more security in place.

“We’ve got to figure out what happened, and a full investigation on the Capitol Hill police not being prepared and not having layers of barricades and groups of personnel to stop these thugs, who really had criminal intent and did acts of violence that shook the heart of American democracy,” he says.

He supports U.S. Representative John Moolenaar, who supported a Texas lawsuit challenging the election results last month, but did not object to the certification of the vote.

“I think John Moolenaar is an outstanding congressman, he is reflective guy, he’s thoughtful, he has a good heart, he’s very honest and transparent and I think he explained his position thoroughly and well,” says Schuette.

He had this to say on the three representatives from Michigan who wanted the state’s results challenged.

“Each representative, each member of Congress makes their own decision,” he says.

He has this message for how the nation can heal.

“We need to be better listeners instead of great talkers, we have to listen more, talk less, be more thoughtful instead of being antagonizing, before you push that button on the email or say something on social media, maybe you should take a walk around the block,” says Schuette.

Schuette says he is now working on several projects to help the Midland area recover from last year’s flood.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.