Bomb threat at Michigan Capitol deemed a hoax, police say

A 48-year-old man was arrested at his residence in Charlotte later Thursday
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad is at the Capitol Building after a threat was made. Police...
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad is at the Capitol Building after a threat was made. Police K-9 units are also on scene.(WILX/Alyssa Plotts)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Activities at the Michigan Capitol were disrupted for over two hours Thursday morning while police investigated a bomb threat.

Michigan State Police say a male later identified as a 48-year-old man from Charlotte called the Michigan State Capitol Facilities Control Office in Lansing around 6:40 a.m. and made a bomb threat. The suspect allegedly told a worker that everyone should evacuate because the Capitol building was going to explode.

Officials immediately notified everyone in the building, which was closed to the public already because no legislative sessions were scheduled. Michigan State Police sent investigators to the Capitol and helped assess whether the threat was valid.

Police checked the Capitol grounds out of an abundance of caution, but nothing suspicious was located. Capitol staff were allowed back inside by 9 a.m.

Michigan State Police arrested the suspect at his residence in Charlotte later on Thursday. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office was reviewing incident reports before deciding what criminal charges to file.

The suspect was taken to the Lansing City Jail, where he remained in custody while awaiting formal charges Thursday evening.

