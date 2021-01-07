Advertisement

Bridgeport group left U.S. Capitol as protests intensified into riot

43 people planned to protest Electoral College results, but left as violence broke out
Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol.
Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - A contingent of Mid-Michigan protesters left Washington, D.C. as the protest over presidential election results intensified into a riot with a mob storming the U.S. Capitol building on Thursday.

The 43 people from the Bridgeport area traveled to Washington for rallies as Congress held debates over whether to certify Electoral College results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency on Nov. 3.

However, the group decided the rioting that broke out was not something they wanted to be associated with and they retreated back to their bus for the return trip to Michigan. They planned to arrive home Thursday morning.

