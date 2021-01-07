Bridgeport group left U.S. Capitol as protests intensified into riot

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - A contingent of Mid-Michigan protesters left Washington, D.C. as the protest over presidential election results intensified into a riot with a mob storming the U.S. Capitol building on Thursday.

The 43 people from the Bridgeport area traveled to Washington for rallies as Congress held debates over whether to certify Electoral College results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency on Nov. 3.

However, the group decided the rioting that broke out was not something they wanted to be associated with and they retreated back to their bus for the return trip to Michigan. They planned to arrive home Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.