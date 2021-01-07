Advertisement

Chattanooga fires football assistant after ‘appalling’ tweet on Stacey Abrams

Democrat Stacey Abrams, walks on Senate floor before of members of Georgia's Electoral College...
Democrat Stacey Abrams, walks on Senate floor before of members of Georgia's Electoral College cast their votes at the state Capitol, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga has fired an offensive line coach following a social media post disparaging both the state of Georgia and Stacey Abrams as “Fat Albert.”

In the tweet caught by screen grabs, Chris Malone posted on Twitter on Tuesday night: “Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!! Enjoy the buffet Big Girl!! You earned it!!! Hope the money is good, still not governor!”

The Twitter account was deleted by Wednesday night.

Chattanooga athletic director Mark Wharton issued a statement Thursday, saying the post was brought to his attention Wednesday night. Chattanooga confirmed Malone has been fired. Wharton did not refer to him by name, saying “that individual” is no longer a part of the program without specifying it was Malone.

“A totally inappropriate social media post by a member of our football staff was brought to my attention,” Wharton said. “The entire post was appalling.”

Football coach Rusty Wright also referred to Malone as “that individual” and called the post unacceptable and said it violated the program’s standards.

Malone was no longer listed on the Chattanooga staff website Thursday morning. Chattanooga played one game in the 2020 season, a loss at Western Kentucky.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan advancing to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with TV6 about the future of restrictions set to expire on Jan. 15.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 situation
Heather Rose Cole
Flint police find 17-year-old girl missing for two months
Bed Bath & Beyond will close dozens of stores in the coming weeks.
43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in coming weeks
Coronavirus Update
Whitmer: ‘Pause has worked’ and update on COVID-19 restrictions coming next week

Latest News

The Yellowjacket and Red Hawks will square off in a battle of unbeatens on Saturday, 2:30 p.m.,...
Ithaca and Cass City getting set to clash in Division 7 Regional Semifinals
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Ithaca and Cass City getting set to clash in Division 7 Regional Semifinals
Midland showcases a dozen local restaurants to help bolster business
Midland supports local restaurants with social media blitz campaign
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely