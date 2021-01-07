Congressman Dan Kildee shares frightening experience inside House Chamber following breach at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - As the U.S. Capitol was descending into violence and chaos, Congressman Dan Kildee from Michigan’s Fifth District was inside the House Chamber, being told to lie down on the floor and put on a gas mask.

”This mob had broken through the barriers, overrun the police, and they were in the rotunda, coming down the hallway to the house floor,” Kildee said.

Kildee recorded a video on his cell phone as rioting protestors breached the Capitol Building, fighting for President Trump by bringing the certification of President-elect Joe Biden to a halt.

“The mob started smashing those doors, smashing through them. The police drew their weapons, told us to get down, we took cover. I got behind a little half-wall that separates the gallery from the floor of the house,” Kildee said.

Kildee says after about twenty minutes, the Capitol Police were able to escort them safely to an undisclosed location for the next four hours.

After reflecting briefly, he says it’s not just about the safety of those inside the Capitol Building.

“This is a threat to our democratic system, and these people can’t somehow just sort of pass it of like, ‘Oh! You know, we were just trying to get answers to our questions.’ They know the answer to the question. They’re pandering to a base that has been whipped up by a deranged President, and they have to take responsibility for that,” Kildee said.

Responsibility for making claims that the 2020 Election was stolen from them. The U.S. Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud, nearly 60 lawsuits were either thrown out or withdrawn, and the U.S. Supreme Court refused to get involved.

However, this has gone too far for too long, and Kildee says President Trump needs to be held responsible.

“The President is unfit for office. He should no longer be President, and even though he’s got 14 days left, as we have seen today, a lot of bad things can happen in just a few hours. I think he should be gone now,” Kildee said.

In a Tweet, Kildee said President Trump should either resign, be impeached again by Congress, or removed by the Cabinet under the 25th Amendment.

