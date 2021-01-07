Advertisement

Family Video closing all 300 remaining stores and liquidating stock

The chain is the last major video rental outlet in the U.S.
Family Video in Weston
Family Video in Weston(WSAW)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - It’s the end of an era.

Family Video announced this week that the company will close its remaining 300 stores and go out of business. With the move, the video rental boom that reached its zenith in the 1990s is nearly dead in Mid-Michigan.

Highland Ventures, which owns the Family Video chain, said all stores are shutting down for good as retail traffic in its stores has declined significantly and new movie releases have stalled during the coronavirus pandemic. About a dozen stores in Mid-Michigan are affected.

The company did not specify a last day of business for each store, but liquidation and clearance sales are under way.

Family Video, which is based in Glenview, Ill., started in 1978 with a single 500-square-foot location renting Beta disks. The company grew to include 800 locations -- some as large as 7,000 square feet -- and employed 10,000 people renting movies on VHS tapes, DVDs and Blu-Ray.

The stores branched out to sell CBD products products over the past couple years.

Family Video competed head-to-head with larger national video rental chains Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video before all of those companies closed most of their stores in the early 2000s.

Highland Ventures plans to retain ownership of the remaining Family Video stores while looking into alternate uses.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan advancing to second phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with TV6 about the future of restrictions set to expire on Jan. 15.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 situation
Heather Rose Cole
Flint police find 17-year-old girl missing for two months
Bed Bath & Beyond will close dozens of stores in the coming weeks.
43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in coming weeks
Coronavirus Update
Whitmer: ‘Pause has worked’ and update on COVID-19 restrictions coming next week

Latest News

Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart store in Midland closing Wednesday for 40-hour deep clean
Hand sanitizer sign at a Home Depot store
Most last-minute shoppers heed COVID-19 guidance at Home Depot on Christmas Eve
LOVES Furniture and Mattresses has opened up in the old Art Van Furniture location off of...
Reports: Three Mid-Michigan furniture stores go out of business for second time in 2020
Chocolate chip cookies from Sweet Afterthoughts bakery in Burton.
Sweet Afterthoughts bakery opens in Burton despite the coronavirus pandemic