Family Video closing all 300 remaining stores and liquidating stock

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - It’s the end of an era.

Family Video announced this week that the company will close its remaining 300 stores and go out of business. With the move, the video rental boom that reached its zenith in the 1990s is nearly dead in Mid-Michigan.

Highland Ventures, which owns the Family Video chain, said all stores are shutting down for good as retail traffic in its stores has declined significantly and new movie releases have stalled during the coronavirus pandemic. About a dozen stores in Mid-Michigan are affected.

The company did not specify a last day of business for each store, but liquidation and clearance sales are under way.

Family Video, which is based in Glenview, Ill., started in 1978 with a single 500-square-foot location renting Beta disks. The company grew to include 800 locations -- some as large as 7,000 square feet -- and employed 10,000 people renting movies on VHS tapes, DVDs and Blu-Ray.

The stores branched out to sell CBD products products over the past couple years.

Family Video competed head-to-head with larger national video rental chains Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video before all of those companies closed most of their stores in the early 2000s.

Highland Ventures plans to retain ownership of the remaining Family Video stores while looking into alternate uses.

